Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.16

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.16 and last traded at $14.77, with a volume of 54113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.57 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stanton D. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $100,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,593.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Lucey acquired 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,225.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 92,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,480,403.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 529.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.