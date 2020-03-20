Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cfra cut their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

In other news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at $4,471,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 78.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $621,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 366.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 41,496 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the third quarter worth $285,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 75.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,033,000 after purchasing an additional 548,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.03% of the company’s stock.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.95. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $33.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.98.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 4.00%. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

Featured Article: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.