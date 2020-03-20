PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $11.65

PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $11.74, with a volume of 10203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.39.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $5,296,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,744 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PIMCO Corporate&Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY)

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.

