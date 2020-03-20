Piper Sandler Weighs in on CV Sciences Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CVSI)

CV Sciences Inc (OTCMKTS:CVSI) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of CV Sciences in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CV Sciences’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of CV Sciences from $1.60 to $4.20 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CV Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CV Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

Shares of OTCMKTS CVSI opened at $0.29 on Thursday. CV Sciences has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $6.59. The firm has a market cap of $29.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average of $1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceuticals. The Consumer Products segment manufactures, markets, and sells consumer products containing hemp-based cannabidiol oil under the PlusCBD brand in various market sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and vape.

