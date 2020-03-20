Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Post in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on POST. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Post has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.70.

Shares of POST stock opened at $74.72 on Thursday. Post has a 1-year low of $70.67 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.38.

In other Post news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $356,433.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Route One Investment Company L.P. grew its stake in Post by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,168,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,944,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in Post by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,165,000 after purchasing an additional 154,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Post by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,943,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,027,000 after purchasing an additional 295,986 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Post by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Post by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,860,000 after purchasing an additional 111,067 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

