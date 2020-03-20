Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Shares Down 5% on Analyst Downgrade

Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)’s share price was down 5% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $37.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Principal Financial Group traded as low as $25.34 and last traded at $27.22, approximately 2,940,541 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,704,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.66.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,377,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,274,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,111,000 after buying an additional 658,772 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,937,000. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 665,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,575,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power INC lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power INC now owns 3,152,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,373,000 after buying an additional 276,352 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Principal Financial Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

