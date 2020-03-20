Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Stock Price Down 10.4% Following Insider Selling

Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) was down 10.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $96.70 and last traded at $99.92, approximately 1,121,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 752,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.51.

Specifically, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.96, for a total value of $309,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,378.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,927,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,014,500. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PFPT shares. First Analysis raised Proofpoint from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proofpoint currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.75.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.79. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 88.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Proofpoint by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 10,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

