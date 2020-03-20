Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Issued By William Blair

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cna Financial in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on shares of Cna Financial to $53.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSE:CNA opened at $31.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.34. Cna Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Cna Financial had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cna Financial during the third quarter valued at $387,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cna Financial during the third quarter valued at $442,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Cna Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 51,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cna Financial by 29.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cna Financial by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 223,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 24,927 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $2.37 per share. This is an increase from Cna Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.8%. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

