Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for M&T Bank Co. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.84 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.37. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.59 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $158.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.79.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $104.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.54 and a 200 day moving average of $158.49. The company has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $94.61 and a 12-month high of $174.93.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 27.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.