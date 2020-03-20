Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics Inc Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aimmune Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.82) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JMP Securities cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Shares of AIMT stock opened at $12.18 on Thursday. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas acquired 2,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,942.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 132,665 shares of company stock worth $1,650,792 and have sold 30,400 shares worth $1,045,100. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

