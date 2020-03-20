Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for East West Bancorp, Inc. Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of East West Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.12. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.74 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.57 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.12. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $431.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EWBC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

NASDAQ EWBC opened at $32.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.90 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,049,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,908,000 after buying an additional 969,736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,975,000 after buying an additional 965,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $60,061,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,587,000 after buying an additional 200,871 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $125,023.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,977 shares in the company, valued at $760,664.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.