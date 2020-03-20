Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 16th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Kulicke and Soffa Industries’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $144.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 3.34%.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KLIC. ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from to in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.80.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $20.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day moving average of $24.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.50 and a beta of 1.47. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $28.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,401 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,577,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 731,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 120,705 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 479,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,040,000 after buying an additional 204,395 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,684,000 after buying an additional 13,589 shares during the period. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,842.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.35%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

