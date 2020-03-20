Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for National General Holdings Corp Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:NGHC)

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for National General in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. William Blair also issued estimates for National General’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.85 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Get National General alerts:

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. National General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NGHC. BidaskClub cut shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of National General from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. National General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ NGHC opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.77. National General has a twelve month low of $11.82 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGHC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in National General by 10.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in National General by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in National General by 190.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in National General by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in National General by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. National General’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

See Also: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for National General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.