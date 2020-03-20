Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) Cut by William Blair

Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ:SSTI) – William Blair decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shotspotter in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. William Blair has a “Hold” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Shotspotter’s FY2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 million. Shotspotter had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Shotspotter in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shotspotter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Shotspotter from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Shotspotter in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Shares of Shotspotter stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $273.99 million, a PE ratio of 201.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.71. Shotspotter has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $58.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.12.

In related news, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $55,438.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph O. Hawkins sold 1,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total transaction of $38,885.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,432 shares of company stock worth $111,183 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Shotspotter by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Shotspotter by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Shotspotter by 695.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shotspotter during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

