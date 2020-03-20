Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Wedbush also issued estimates for Huntington Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HBAN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $7.68 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day moving average is $13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu purchased 5,900 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

