Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for Avnet Issued By SunTrust Banks (NYSE:AVT)

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Avnet in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.48. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Avnet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cross Research lowered shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Avnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

Shares of NYSE:AVT opened at $21.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.47. Avnet has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $49.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,996,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,809,000 after buying an additional 1,909,859 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,665,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,582,000 after buying an additional 980,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,553,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,810,000 after buying an additional 42,077 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,033,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,732,000 after buying an additional 1,364,080 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,508,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,024,000 after buying an additional 106,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electronic components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Premier Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors; electronic components, including interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.