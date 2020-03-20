Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Nike Inc Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:NKE)

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) – Research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nike in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now anticipates that the footwear maker will earn $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.69. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nike’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Nike from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.10.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.00 and a 200 day moving average of $94.18. Nike has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 39.36%.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.54, for a total transaction of $1,675,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $244,354.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nike during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

