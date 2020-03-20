Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Boosted by Analyst

Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomad Foods in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NOMD. ValuEngine raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.14.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $15.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $14.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.95 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 656,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,338,000 after acquiring an additional 117,096 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 425.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 609,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 493,394 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 22,874 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Nomad Foods by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Nomad Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

