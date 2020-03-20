Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for RLI Corp Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp (NYSE:RLI) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for RLI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 17th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.57.

RLI (NYSE:RLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. RLI had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 19.10%. The firm had revenue of $233.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million.

RLI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RLI from to in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NYSE:RLI opened at $76.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. RLI has a 12-month low of $66.02 and a 12-month high of $99.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.80%.

In other RLI news, Director Michael J. Stone sold 1,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $133,309.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan S. Fleming purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $46,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,915 shares in the company, valued at $147,876.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,681 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of RLI in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of RLI by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

