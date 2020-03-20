Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Lowered by B. Riley (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) – B. Riley lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.28. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SOI. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

Shares of SOI opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $4.80 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $262.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

