Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $266.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.26 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TCBI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.33.

NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.74. Texas Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $19.38 and a twelve month high of $66.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.20.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

