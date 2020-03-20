Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $10.52

Qiwi PLC (NASDAQ:QIWI) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.97, with a volume of 7045 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

QIWI has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qiwi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qiwi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Qiwi from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qiwi in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.86 million, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QIWI. Perpetual Ltd lifted its holdings in Qiwi by 213.8% during the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,055,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,408,000 after buying an additional 719,435 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qiwi by 448.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 395,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after purchasing an additional 323,714 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qiwi in the fourth quarter valued at $5,978,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 164.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 491,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,794,000 after purchasing an additional 305,475 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in shares of Qiwi by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 471,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 304,270 shares during the period. 30.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qiwi (NASDAQ:QIWI)

Qiwi plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates electronic online payment systems primarily in the Russian Federation, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, Romania, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company offers payment services across online, mobile, and physical channels through a network of approximately 109,000 kiosks and 43,000 terminals that run its proprietary software.

