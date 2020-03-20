Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.B) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$38.00 to C$34.00. The company traded as low as C$28.34 and last traded at C$29.31, with a volume of 119160 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.93.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on QBR.B. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 648.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06.

Quebecor Company Profile (TSE:QBR.B)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

