Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,673 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,996,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,979,000 after buying an additional 833,543 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,936,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,165 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,486,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,392,000 after purchasing an additional 192,999 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 1,359.0% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,461,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,167,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 67,759 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

QRTEA opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $17.55.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

