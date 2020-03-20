Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ranger Energy Services Inc. is a provider of well service rigs and services primarily in the United States. It focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. Ranger Energy Services Inc. is based in HOUSTON, United States. “

RNGR has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered Ranger Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered Ranger Energy Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ranger Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

NYSE RNGR opened at $3.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.80 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 2.73. Ranger Energy Services has a one year low of $2.48 and a one year high of $8.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.45 million. Ranger Energy Services had a return on equity of 1.19% and a net margin of 0.71%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ranger Energy Services will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 706,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 157,103 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 295,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ranger Energy Services by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.95% of the company’s stock.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc provides well service rigs and related services in the United States. It operates through three segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The company offers well completion support services, such as milling out composite plugs used during hydraulic fracturing, wireline, and snubbing services; workover services, including retrieval and replacement of existing production tubing; well maintenance services comprising replacement of downhole artificial lift components; and decommissioning services consisting of plugging and abandonment services.

