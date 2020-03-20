Raymond James Comments on CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:CWX)

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd (TSE:CWX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CanWel Building Materials Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CWX. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$4.75 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$6.00 to C$4.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of CWX stock opened at C$3.11 on Thursday. CanWel Building Materials Group has a one year low of C$3.00 and a one year high of C$5.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$4.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $247.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CanWel Building Materials Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 252.25%.

CanWel Building Materials Group Company Profile

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Building Materials Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and building envelope; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing and accessories; treated wood; exterior trim and décor products; welded panels; profiles and colors; fusion stones; exterior products; sidings, panels, shingles, and trims; and security and door ware products.

