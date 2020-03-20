Raymond James Lowers Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Price Target to C$10.25

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$15.50 to C$10.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 81.74% from the stock’s current price.

EFX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$18.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of EFX stock opened at C$5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$4.18 and a 52-week high of C$20.29. The company has a market capitalization of $486.96 million and a PE ratio of 3.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.87.

Enerflex (TSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$474.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$487.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enerflex will post 0.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, and refrigeration and waste gas systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

