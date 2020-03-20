Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC increased its position in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) by 94.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Reading International were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. increased its position in Reading International by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Reading International by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 5,384 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Reading International by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 318,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Reading International by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 554,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 109,843 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Reading International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Reading International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other Reading International news, insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 2,500 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $25,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 823,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,526,611.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ellen M. Cotter sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $182,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 798,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,633.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $718,700. Company insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $3.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.49 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($1.31). The firm had revenue of $68.88 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 9.48% and a positive return on equity of 0.84%.

Reading International Profile

Reading International, Inc engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

