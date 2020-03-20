Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc (LON:RB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 7,100 to GBX 6,800. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group traded as low as GBX 5,393 ($70.94) and last traded at GBX 5,897 ($77.57), with a volume of 1471565 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,729 ($75.36).

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 5,800 ($76.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets cut their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,950 ($91.42) to GBX 6,600 ($86.82) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Reckitt Benckiser Group to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,000 ($65.77) to GBX 5,275 ($69.39) in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 6,355 ($83.60).

In other news, insider Laxman Narasimhan bought 17,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,800 ($76.30) per share, for a total transaction of £999,978 ($1,315,414.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.80, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $42.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6,093.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6,103.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.34) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $73.00. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.39%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

