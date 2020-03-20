Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) Shares Acquired by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Renasant Corp. (NASDAQ:RNST) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Renasant were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Renasant by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,505 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Renasant by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Renasant by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,312,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,787,000 after buying an additional 28,867 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RNST opened at $23.50 on Friday. Renasant Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.78 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. Renasant had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $146.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Renasant Corp. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

In related news, Director John Foy purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.66 per share, for a total transaction of $30,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,796.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RNST. Stephens increased their price objective on Renasant from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet cut Renasant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Renasant presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

