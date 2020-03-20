Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repay Holdings Corporation provides payment processing solutions. The company’s proprietary, integrated payment technology platform reduces complexity of electronic payments for merchants. Repay Holdings Corporation, formerly known as Thunder Bridge Acquisition Ltd, is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

RPAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Repay from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Repay in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on Repay from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $12.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Repay has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $19.58.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $33.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Repay in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Repay by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 52,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Repay in the third quarter valued at $102,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Repay

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

