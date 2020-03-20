Research Analysts Offer Predictions for National Australia Bank Ltd.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NABZY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for National Australia Bank in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for National Australia Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Get National Australia Bank alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Australia Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of NABZY stock opened at $4.52 on Thursday. National Australia Bank has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Consumer Banking and Wealth, Business and Private Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for National Australia Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Australia Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.