Research Analysts Offer Predictions for SEI Investments’ Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.92. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SEIC. ValuEngine raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $42.42 on Thursday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $39.44 and a 1 year high of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.91 and its 200 day moving average is $61.87.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,760,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,382,707.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total value of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,083,291,000 after buying an additional 536,382 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3,518.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,354,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,600,000 after buying an additional 7,151,628 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $141,774,000 after buying an additional 40,057 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,536,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,623,000 after acquiring an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth $87,275,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

