Research Analysts Set Expectations for CymaBay Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBAY)

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CBAY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.43.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY opened at $1.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $90.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.11. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.21 and a 52 week high of $13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04).

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 135.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 783,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 450,435 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

