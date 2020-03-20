Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.72

Shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $82.72 and last traded at $89.08, with a volume of 21777 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.94.

RH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Restoration Hardware from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Restoration Hardware in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $155.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Restoration Hardware from $168.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Restoration Hardware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.47.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.30 and its 200-day moving average is $193.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.87.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Restoration Hardware stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE:RH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

About Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, tableware, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

