Reviewing Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) & FalconStor Software (NASDAQ:FALCD)

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) and FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALCD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mimecast alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Mimecast and FalconStor Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mimecast 0 2 13 0 2.87 FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mimecast currently has a consensus target price of $59.43, suggesting a potential upside of 103.31%.

Profitability

This table compares Mimecast and FalconStor Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mimecast -1.64% -0.64% -0.20% FalconStor Software -9.85% -0.46% -2.07%

Volatility and Risk

Mimecast has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FalconStor Software has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Mimecast shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of FalconStor Software shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Mimecast shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 61.5% of FalconStor Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mimecast and FalconStor Software’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mimecast $340.38 million 5.37 -$7.00 million ($0.07) -417.57 FalconStor Software $17.84 million 0.00 -$910,000.00 N/A N/A

FalconStor Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mimecast.

Summary

Mimecast beats FalconStor Software on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems. Its Mimecast Email Security services also comprise Secure Messaging for sharing sensitive information with external contacts through email; Large File Send that enables employees to create security and compliance risks when they turn to file sharing services; and Data Leak Prevention, which prevents the inadvertent or malicious loss of sensitive corporate data with advanced data leak prevention and content controls. In addition, the company offers Mimecast Mailbox Continuity, which protects email and data against the threat of downtime as a result of system failure, natural disasters, planned maintenance, system upgrades, and migrations; and Mimecast Enterprise Information Archiving that offers cloud archive consolidation of inbound, outbound and internal email, files, and instant messaging in an archive, as well as incorporates legacy data from additional archives into the same searchable store. Further, it provides Service Bundles, a unified service managed from a single administration console; and Mimecast Mobile and Desktop Apps for mobile, PC, and Mac users to get self-service access to security features. The company sells its services through direct sales and channel partners. Mimecast Limited was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

FalconStor Software Company Profile

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, develops, manufactures, and sells data migration, business continuity, disaster recovery, optimized backup, de-duplication solutions, and other related maintenance, implementation, and engineering services worldwide. It offers FalconStor Data Mastery Platform, a software-defined platform that provides migration, continuity, protection/recovery, and optimization for storage environment through a single management interface; FalconStor network storage server for migration, storage virtualization, provisioning, and management; and FalconStor continuous data protector for bootable snapshots, zero-impact backup, and local and remote disaster recovery. The company also provides FalconStor optimized backup and deduplication solution for optimized backup, archive to tape, block and file based deduplication, and storage capacity optimization. In addition, it offers maintenance, implementation, and engineering services. The company sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. FalconStor Software, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.