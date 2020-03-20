Richard H. Bachmann Buys 15,000 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Director Richard H. Bachmann purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $184,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,012,958.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $14.52 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.55.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.26%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 82.79%.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,195,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,469,836,000 after acquiring an additional 493,257 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,449,175 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $547,688,000 after acquiring an additional 537,940 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,831,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $417,655,000 after acquiring an additional 765,669 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 14,261,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,616,000 after acquiring an additional 128,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,177,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $230,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.07% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

