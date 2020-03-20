Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Roth Capital cut shares of Rimini Street to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Rimini Street stock opened at $4.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.10 million and a PE ratio of -32.31. Rimini Street has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.31.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Rimini Street had a negative return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.77 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Rimini Street will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Lyskawa sold 9,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total transaction of $40,566.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,746.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Seth A. Ravin sold 14,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $72,524.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,518 shares of company stock valued at $406,492 over the last three months. 64.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMNI. State Street Corp grew its position in Rimini Street by 23.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 315,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 60,483 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Rimini Street by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 92,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 23,800 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rimini Street by 70.2% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 110,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 45,381 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Rimini Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 49.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rimini Street Company Profile

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

