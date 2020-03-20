RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of RMR Group in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of RMR Group from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of RMR Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Shares of RMR opened at $23.22 on Friday. RMR Group has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $794.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). RMR Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $159.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.57 million. Equities analysts expect that RMR Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $8,955,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of RMR Group by 324.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 40.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its five publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2018, the company had approximately 1,700 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

