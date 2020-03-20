Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Shares Down 2.4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)’s share price fell 2.4% during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $161.00 to $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $21.80, 10,744,898 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 14,423,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.33.

Several other research firms have also commented on RCL. Deutsche Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $143.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.69.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $2,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,137 shares in the company, valued at $92,536,767.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NewFocus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.55. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.70%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

