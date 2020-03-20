Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.32. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.76 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 44.54%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $4.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $158.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $27.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 245,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 178.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,977 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 301,684 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 401,341 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 74,622 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 349,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

