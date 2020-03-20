Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $575.50

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 575.50 ($7.57) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.71), with a volume of 1410898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 674 ($8.87).
A number of analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 825 ($10.85).
The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 801 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 743.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.
In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total value of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).
UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.
