Safestore (LON:SAFE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $575.50

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 575.50 ($7.57) and last traded at GBX 586 ($7.71), with a volume of 1410898 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 674 ($8.87).

A number of analysts have recently commented on SAFE shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Safestore from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 870 ($11.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered Safestore to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Safestore from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 825 ($10.85).

Get Safestore alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 801 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 743.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Safestore’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 1.52%. Safestore’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

In other news, insider Frederic Vecchioli sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 782 ($10.29), for a total value of £76,901.88 ($101,160.06).

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

UK's largest self storage group with 146 stores Safestore has 119 self storage centres in the UK including two business centres and a further 27 stores in the Paris region. Safestore was founded in the UK in 1998. It acquired the French business Une Pièce en Plus in 2004 which was founded in 1998 by the current Safestore Group CEO Frederic Vecchioli.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.