Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after buying an additional 69,815 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1,639.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 336.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,447 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 31,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 55,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM opened at $22.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.83. Sanmina Corp has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SANM. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Sanmina Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.