Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $26.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sealed Air traded as low as $17.10 and last traded at $19.73, with a volume of 6022 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

SEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cfra upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.29.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Patrick Duff purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 106,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,731,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 13,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total transaction of $456,141.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 261,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,013,939.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,570 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at $60,946,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 693,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 411,036 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,852,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after acquiring an additional 363,825 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after acquiring an additional 251,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after acquiring an additional 239,076 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 155.41%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.70%.

About Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

