SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a theme park and entertainment company operating primarily in the United States. The company owns and operates U.S. theme parks, including the popular SeaWorld(R), Busch Gardens(R) and Sesame Place(R) brands. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SEAS has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

SEAS opened at $8.54 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.07 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.40.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 61.22%. The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Marc Swanson sold 8,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.89, for a total value of $104,499.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,740.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in SeaWorld Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.