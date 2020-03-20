Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Select Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SLCT) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,075 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,722 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.09% of Select Bancorp worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Select Bancorp by 1,581.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Select Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Select Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,498 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 12.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael lifted its holdings in shares of Select Bancorp by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 110,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

SLCT stock opened at $7.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.51. Select Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $6.77 and a 1 year high of $12.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Select Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Select Bancorp Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Select Bancorp

Select Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Select Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.