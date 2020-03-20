SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($5.36) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

SenesTech Inc (NASDAQ:SNES) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of SenesTech in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research analyst I. Gilson now anticipates that the company will earn ($5.36) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($5.34). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for SenesTech’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.67) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of SenesTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

SNES opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.73. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 2.37.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.39). SenesTech had a negative return on equity of 200.80% and a negative net margin of 4,568.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SenesTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SenesTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc develops a technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control. The company focuses on commercializing ContraPest, a fertility control product for use in controlling rat populations. It is also developing a pipeline of fertility control and animal health products, including feral animal fertility control, non-surgical spay and neutering, boar taint, and animal cancer treatment.

