Simon Miller Sells 299 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock

Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) CAO Simon Miller sold 299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $568.52, for a total value of $169,987.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,931.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $550.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $612.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. Equinix Inc has a fifty-two week low of $440.72 and a fifty-two week high of $657.00.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a $2.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. This represents a $10.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

EQIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.26.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 296,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,002,000 after purchasing an additional 34,287 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 497,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $474,940,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.