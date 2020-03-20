Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $40.38, but opened at $36.60. Smartsheet shares last traded at $38.22, with a volume of 1,425,031 shares changing hands.

The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 35.42% and a negative return on equity of 22.63%. The company had revenue of $78.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SMAR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from to in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smartsheet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.40.

In related news, Director Matthew S. Mcilwain sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $1,145,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,865,453.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,757 shares in the company, valued at $42,224,491.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 187,991 shares of company stock worth $8,818,298. 24.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAR. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.49 and a beta of 1.76.

About Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.