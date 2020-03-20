SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,098,417 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.17% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF worth $326,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,874,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,925,000 after acquiring an additional 38,875 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,786,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $305,341,000 after acquiring an additional 260,554 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,972,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,065,000 after acquiring an additional 30,049 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 1,350,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $147,967,000 after acquiring an additional 439,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,816.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,065,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,660,000 after buying an additional 1,047,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $88.07 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.54 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.13.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

